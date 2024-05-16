Father of housemaid discovered dead at DHA house in Karachi files murder charge

KARACHI: It was revealed on Wednesday that the father of a housemaid who was discovered dead in a DHA home under dubious circumstances has filed a formal complaint against the son of the home’s owner and his staff for allegedly killing his teenage daughter.

A few days ago, the housemaid’s body was discovered hanging from one of the ceilings inside the home. Given that the girl had experienced a sexual assault prior to her murder, the preliminary autopsy report had indicated that the death was not a suicide.

According to DIG-South Syed Asad Raza, the case was filed by the Darakhshan police under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code, following a complaint by Hira Lal, the victim’s father. He said that there had not yet been any arrests.

According to the FIR, the complainant’s father believed that the house owner’s son or other bungalow staff members might have killed his daughter in order to “hide something.”

The father claimed, “I have strong suspicions that one or more of the bungalow’s employees, or the house owner’s son, Shahroz, might have killed my daughter to hide something.” He added that after spending more than 30 minutes talking with their daughter on the same day, along with other family members, she showed no signs of worry or concern. Consequently, he claimed, his daughter had not killed herself.

He said that the house owners were accountable for her protection because her daughter resided there. That’s why he insisted on starting legal action against them.

The complainant stated in the contents of the FIR that he works as a tailor and resides in the Hyderabad district of Tando Haider. His sixteen-year-old daughter Paria, also known as Maria, was employed about ten months ago as a housekeeper in a bungalow in Khayaban-i-Bukhari, Phase-VI. She had been residing there permanently and had her own cell phone.

The father reported that at approximately 2:00 PM on May 12, her daughter called them and spoke with him and other family members for about forty-five minutes without expressing any worry or issues.

On the same day, at around 5pm, the house owner’s son, Shahzor, called him and asked to reach Karachi immediately as his daughter had committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan inside the house.

The complainant said he asked his brother, Ramesh, who lives in Mehmoodabad, Karachi to go there while he was also coming to Karachi. He said when his brother reached the said house, there was a huge crowd there and his brother “forcibly” entered the residence and saw that his daughter was lying dead on the floor inside the room.

The father claimed that his daughter’s body had already been transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination when he arrived in the city. Her coffin was later brought to their hometown so that final ceremonies may be held there.