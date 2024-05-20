Families want justice for a domestic helper who was discovered dead in a DHA home in Karachi

KARACHI: Residents and family of a young domestic worker, whose death was discovered in a Defence Housing Authority home under suspicious circumstances, hanging beside a ceiling fan, organized a protest on Sunday and accused the police of not treating the case properly.

The demonstrators—many of whom were women—first assembled in Chanesar Goth, from whence they staged a rally and made their way to the Sindh Governor House.

They carried photos of Paria, also known as Maria, who had died, and they requested an unbiased inquiry to find the murderers and bring them to justice.

The demonstrators were convinced to move their rally outside the Karachi Press Club by the police, who also closed the route for motor vehicles.

They later had discussions with Darakshan DSP Manisha, who gave them assurances about justice.

The demonstrators denied their girl’s suicide to the media. They claimed that she had injuries on the back of her head and that her clothes were covered with dust.

They called it a murder and said the case was being handled carelessly by the investigators.

Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, the home minister, took note of their protest and requested a thorough investigation into the event.

A police spokeswoman later stated in a statement that the victim’s father’s complaint led to the registration of a murder case. He stated that one of the three suspects included in the FIR was granted bail prior to their apprehension. The spokeswoman stated, “The police are investigating the case from different angles, but DNA and final [autopsy] reports are still awaited.”

Dawn was informed by DIG-South Syed Asad Raza that two suspects had been taken into custody and the primary suspect had joined the investigation after being granted pre-arrest bail.

He claimed that in order “to further ascertain facts and strengthen the case,” detectives had met in-depth with Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed.

He continued, “In addition, DNA samples from every suspect in the house have been collected for cross-matching.”