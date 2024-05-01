England’s archer in the T20 World Cup team for the Pakistan series

LONDON: After missing a year of action, paceman Jofra Archer was added back to the England team on Tuesday in preparation for their T20 World Cup championship defence.

The 29-year-old, who has missed a year of competitive cricket due to ailments, has recovered from a right elbow injury. He has suffered a number of setbacks since making his breakthrough on the international scene in 2019.

He is included in a 15-man preliminary team led by Jos Buttler for the June 1 competition in the United States and the West Indies.

A four-match Twenty20 series between the same group and Pakistan will get underway at Headingley on May 22.

For the series against Babar Azam’s team, all of the players who are currently playing in the Indian Premier League will be back in time.

Despite having only made 15 T20 games for England since making his debut five years ago, Archer is still regarded as a player with the ability to impact the game.

The fact that England was born and raised in Barbados and is familiar with Caribbean conditions is another advantage.

Veteran seamer Chris Jordan, who was also born in Barbados, and uncapped spinner Tom Hartley are back in the team, but World Cup winner Chris Woakes, who excelled in both the 20-over and 50-over forms, is not included.

In an attempt to get back fully fit to play as an all-rounder, Test skipper Ben Stokes, who was a member of the England team that gave up their 50-over crown in India last year, decided not to play in the T20 World Cup.

Starting on June 4, England will take on Scotland in Barbados in an attempt to defend the championship they won in Australia in 2022.

Rob Key, the managing director of men’s cricket for England, stated that Archer was “desperate” to play on his own island.

Jofra is a bowler who is so special that you try everything to get him back on the field. This time, we’ve kind of taken the longer route, but until he plays again, it’s fingers crossed, Key said.

“He’s tracking great right now, but it’s like when you’re waiting for something really fantastic to happen, you don’t fully believe it until it does.

“When he enters that Pakistan series is the next step.” How he continues through there will be at full match intensity, but for now, we’re doing everything we can and he’s in a good place.

Up until May 25, all teams are free to make roster modifications; after that, the International Cricket Council must approve any alterations.

Jos Buttler, captain and wicketkeeper; Moeen Ali; Jofra Archer; Jonny Bairstow; Harry Brook; Sam Curran; Ben Duckett; Tom Hartley; Will Jacks; Chris Jordan; Liam Livingstone; Adil Rashid; Phil Salt; Reece Topley; Mark Wood. This is England’s provisional team for the T20 World Cup and the Pakistan series.