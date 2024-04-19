Despite a $1 billion bond payment, SBP reserves are above $8 billion.

KARACHI: During the week ending April 12, the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves were still above $8 billion.

According to a press release from SBP on Thursday, “SBP has executed the repayment of $1 billion maturing Pakistan’s International Bond (principal plus interest) during the week.”

The fact that the SBP reserves held $8 billion after the $1 billion payment was made was positive for the financial market. Following the $1 billion payment, the central bank’s accounts have not yet shown any foreign inflow.

Throughout the week, the SBP reserves rose by $14.4 million. The $5.319 billion held by the commercial banks was included in the $13.373 billion total reserves of the nation.