Deadly shots to two men in Karachi

KARACHI: According to authorities, there were two gunshot deaths in the city on Thursday.

Shahrah-e-Ghulam Mohammed, a 60-year-old shopkeeper, was shot and killed in North Nazimabad, Block-U, Dir Colony, according to Noor Jahan police.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi ruled out the notion that a robbery bid was the motive for the murder, stating that the shopkeeper was shot and killed by a drug dealer named Tati Khan during the preliminary investigation.

According to the SSP, the victim and the aforementioned drug dealer got into an argument a few days ago after the victim forbade the latter from consuming drugs close to his store. He also said that the authorities had good reason to mistrust his involvement in the murder.

The deceased was originally from Swabi and was the father of four children.

In a different event, someone was shot and killed in the SITE area, and another person was injured.

At Pathan Colony, according to SITE-A police, Irfan Fazal, 30, was hurt and Sher Khan, 35, was shot and killed. Police concluded that the murder was motivated by personal animosity. The Abbasi Shaheed Hospital received the deceased and the injured.

Held suspect

Authorities in the Moachko area said on Thursday that they had apprehended a man who had just shot and killed his sister and her spouse due to a “love marriage.”

According to Keamari SSP (Investigation) Tauheed Rehman Memon, on April 7, Javed and his wife Deedar were shot and killed, while their infant daughter was wounded. The couple lived in Rais Goth and had been married for four years with their free consent.