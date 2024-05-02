College girls have ceased to attend political events

LOWER DIR: On the route to and from home, female students at the Government Postgraduate College, Timergara, have been formally instructed not to “take part in political gatherings, birthday parties, and other extra-curricular activities.”

The other day, the college’s top proctor, Prof. Riaz Mohammad, distributed instructions.

In an effort to raise academic standards, he also requested that parents of female students maintain touch with the administration.

When contacted, college chief proctor Prof. Riaz Mohammad defended the decision, stating that it was in the “best interests” of female students and consistent with regional traditions.

He claimed that his college took the effort to stop unpleasant situations after multiple unfavorable incidents in coeducational universities were reported.

At a celebration held on Wednesday at the Government High School Adam Dherai in the Adenzai district, speakers emphasized the value of educators in society.

The occasion of the celebration was teacher Syedul Ibrar’s retirement.

The event featured speeches from poet Jehan Bakht Jehan, Qari Tahseenullah Qadri, Dr. Ihteshamul Haq, principals Ayaz Khan and Bahadar Zeb, former principal Gul Rehman, and former district education commissioner Saeed Khan.

They expressed their gratitude for the retiring teacher’s services and claimed that he never compromised on his official responsibilities. Gifts from friends, teachers, and students were also given to Syedul Ibrar.