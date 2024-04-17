Ad image
Chinese nationals’ security was examined

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
ISLAMABAD: In light of the suicide attack at Besham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last month, representatives of the capital administration and police met with employees of Chinese enterprises to conduct a security audit.

The suicide attack murdered five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver as they were making their way from Islamabad to a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu.

Officials told Dawn that further safety precautions were needed for Chinese people and their businesses in Islamabad in the wake of the event and given the current circumstances.

They don’t specifically face a threat in Islamabad, but given the current circumstances, communication with the Chinese is necessary to close any gaps in their protection. They said that in order to improve security and prevent similar incidents in the future, their opinions and input were also needed.

The discussion with the Chinese residents of Islamabad who work at various locations in Pakistan was conducted at the Chief Commissioner’s Office for Security Audit and Coordination.

Chief executives of Chinese businesses doing business in Islamabad, together with representatives from the capital administration and police, attended the meeting presided over by Director General ICT Asim Ayub.

