Ad image
BusinessNews

China dairy exports are anticipated.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Secretary Masaud Anwar says Pakistan would soon begin exporting dairy products to China through a cutting-edge farm built in Sheikhupura.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Agri-Connections 2024 Expo hosted by the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition, he stated that a Chinese Customs team had recently visited the farm and had unofficially cleared the import of dairy products from Pakistan.

The current administration, according to Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo, would invest Rs100 billion in the agricultural sector in two years. In addition, Rs80 billion was set aside to modernize watercourses in three years. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad, vice-chancellor of Faisalabad Agricultural University, recommended business investment in high-efficiency irrigation.

Principal Country Officer Naz Khan of the International Finance Corporation issued a warning, pointing out that Pakistan’s population will reach 400 million by 2050 and that the country’s agriculture sector would be crucial to supplying food.



You Might Also Like

In a rare decision, a drug court imposes fines and jail sentences.

A UK court will decide the appeal of Altaf Hussain in the assets issue.

“IMF borrowing surcharges exacerbate global inequities”

Rizwan is out, but Babar believes Pakistan will recover

Following US approval of military supplies, Israel attacks Gaza.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article MCB Bank’s earnings rises by 27%.
Next Article Holding a PIA employee for human trafficking
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

In a rare decision, a drug court imposes fines and jail sentences.
Health News
A UK court will decide the appeal of Altaf Hussain in the assets issue.
National News
“IMF borrowing surcharges exacerbate global inequities”
Business News
Rizwan is out, but Babar believes Pakistan will recover
News Sports