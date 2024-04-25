China dairy exports are anticipated.

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Secretary Masaud Anwar says Pakistan would soon begin exporting dairy products to China through a cutting-edge farm built in Sheikhupura.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Agri-Connections 2024 Expo hosted by the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition, he stated that a Chinese Customs team had recently visited the farm and had unofficially cleared the import of dairy products from Pakistan.

The current administration, according to Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo, would invest Rs100 billion in the agricultural sector in two years. In addition, Rs80 billion was set aside to modernize watercourses in three years. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad, vice-chancellor of Faisalabad Agricultural University, recommended business investment in high-efficiency irrigation.

Principal Country Officer Naz Khan of the International Finance Corporation issued a warning, pointing out that Pakistan’s population will reach 400 million by 2050 and that the country’s agriculture sector would be crucial to supplying food.





