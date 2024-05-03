Bus overturns on Karakoram Highway near Diamer, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and 21 injuries

Rescue officials said that a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer area capsized on the Karakoram Highway on Friday morning, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and 21 injuries.

The bus, owned by a private company, was traveling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit when the driver lost control close to Gunar Farm, according to Diamer district rescue officer Shoukat Riaz.

The bus then flipped over and came to rest close to the banks of the Indus River, according to Riaz. According to him, the collision happened at roughly 5:30 am.

The rescue officer stated that although there were initially 35 injured, several of them died as a result of their wounds. The injured have now been moved to Chilas Hospital.

Three women are also among the deceased, according to Faizullah Faraq, a spokesman for the GB government.

A lot of people had come to the hospital to give blood to the injured, local resident Mohammad Zaman told Dawn.com. According to him, local volunteers assisted with the dead and injuries’ transfer to the hospital.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, expressed his sorrow over the deaths and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He issued an order in a statement for the injured to receive “every possible medical treatment.”

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا چلاس بس حادثے میں قیمتی جانوں کے نقصان پر افسوس کا اظہار.وزیراعظم کی جاں بحق ہونے والے افراد کی بلندی ء درجات کیلئے دعا، لواحقین سے اظہار تعزیت

وزیراعظم کی زخمیوں کی جلد صحت یابی کیلئے دعا .وزیراعظم کی زخمیوں کو ہر ممکن طبی امداد فراہم کرنے کی ہدایت… pic.twitter.com/5dLtPBUljY — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 3, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, also offered his regrets for the event and his “heartfelt sympathies” to the victims’ families.

According to a statement, Naqvi prayed for the injured people to heal quickly and expressed sympathy for the families during their difficult time.