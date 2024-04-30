Bank complaints are up 21%.

KARACHI: During the 2023 calendar year, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) resolved 25,493 complaints against commercial banks, giving relief to clients totaling Rs1.26 billion.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday at the Institute of Bankers Pakistan, Ombudsman Sirajuddin Aziz stated that of the 36,437 complaints received in the year and those filed from 2022, 21,886 (86%) were settled amicably through reconciliation, 676 (3%) were decided following formal hearings, and 2,931 (11%) were rejected because they were deemed incomplete, frivolous, or did not fall under the legal purview.

He revealed the BMP Annual Report for 2023 and stated that, in comparison to the previous year (2022), there was a 21 percent rise in public complaints against commercial banks filed with the BMP Office during the year.



The Prime Minister’s Portal saw a notable decline in complaints, though, which helps to explain why there were 5 percent fewer complaints overall in 2023 compared to 2022.