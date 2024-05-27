Army Chief refers to Raisi as a genuine Pakistan’s friend

RAWALPINDI: Gen. Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has expressed regret for the passing of Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi.

During a phone conversation with Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the COAS expressed sincere condolences for the tragic May 19 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and several other officials.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations news release, the COAS stated that Pakistan considered the late president and late foreign minister to be remarkable leaders and genuine friends.

He emphasized how awful and irreversible the loss of the leaders and others was.

The Pakistan Army’s top general sent condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the deceased on behalf of all ranks in the army. He stated that Pakistan and Iran share historical, cultural, and fraternal links, and that their military forces have always stood united.

Thanking the COAS for sharing in their sorrow, General Bagheri promised to keep the two forces working together.