Armed attack on a farmhouse in Lodhran results in four deaths

BAHAWALPUR: On Wednesday, in 95-M village near Duranwali pulli within the boundaries of Lodhran police station, a farmhouse owner and his two men were slain in an armed attack that was purportedly carried out by his rival group. One of the two assailants was also shot dead in the crossfire.

A spokeswoman for Lodhran Rescue 1122 said that when the rescuers arrived at the scene following an emergency call, they discovered three men—the owner of the farmhouse and lambardar, Malik Mujeeb Mangla, together with his two employees—were shot and dead. He claimed that one of the attackers was also killed by Mangla’s men’s retaliatory firing. For the postmortem assessment, the bodies were moved to the Lodhran DHQ hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hissam Bin Iqbal arrived at the scene with a police detachment and gave the families of the victims assurances that the attackers who were running had been arrested.

To apprehend the offenders, he established several police units under the command of SP investigation Nasir Javed Rana.

A spokesman for the Lodhran district police informed Dawn that Mujeeb Mangla and his two men, Bashir and Shabir, were fired upon by the two masked individuals, who were purportedly named as Mukhtiar and Dilshad, at a farmhouse. Bashir passed away from his wounds at the DHQ hospital, while Mangla and Shabir passed away immediately.

Dilshad, an attacker from the Baloch organization, was also slain in the gunfire at the spot. He said that the district government had temporarily appointed Mujeeb Mangla to the role because of a disagreement between the Mangla and Baloch clans regarding the nomination of the lambardar.

COP SCHEDULED: Additionally, railroads police constable Mir Hassan and his two accomplices have been charged by the Channigoth police in the Bahawalpur district for allegedly throwing Maryam Bibi down from a moving train on April 8, which resulted in her death.



The cop had been arrested and a complaint had been filed against him by Hyderabad police earlier.



Afzal, the brother of the deceased woman, lived in Jaranwala tehsil’s 548-GB village. On Tuesday night, the Channigoth police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on his behalf, according to the Bahawalpur district police.