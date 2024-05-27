Another airliner encounters turbulence, injuring 12

DUBLIN: On Sunday, a segment of turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland injured six crew members and six passengers. This occurred almost a week after a Singapore Airlines flight from Heathrow airport experienced severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean, which resulted in at least one British passenger dead and twenty others injured.

Nonetheless, Dublin Airport reported that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight (QR017) touched down safely and according to schedule just before 1pm.

The airport officials stated in a statement that “after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkiye, six passengers and six crew [a total of 12] on board reported injuries. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and our fire and rescue department.”

According to Irish station RTE, the event took place during meal service and lasted less than 20 seconds, citing travelers arriving at the airport.

A “small number” of passengers and crew members had minor injuries during the flight, according to a statement from Qatar Airways, and they were seeking medical attention.

The airline stated that an internal investigation is being conducted on the turbulence, but it refrained from commenting further.

According to a 2021 study conducted by the US National Transportation Safety Board, airplane accidents caused by turbulent conditions are the most common category.

The US government discovered that between 2009 and 2018, turbulence was the cause of almost 33% of recorded airline mishaps, with the majority leading to one or more significant injuries but no damage to the aircraft.