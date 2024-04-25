A UK court will decide the appeal of Altaf Hussain in the assets issue.

LONDON: As part of a two-day hearing in his appeal against the MQM-P in a dispute involving London properties, MQM supremo Altaf Hussain appeared in a UK High Court on Tuesday and Wednesday. After hearing arguments from all parties, the court reserved judgment, which is anticipated this week.

When the court declared that the MQM-P was the rightful owner of seven London properties valued at approximately GBP10 million last year, the MQM-P had defeated Mr. Hussain.

It was announced that the MQM-P, in the person of Information Technology Minister Aminul Haque, was the beneficiary of the trusts and, consequently, of the assets.

The main focus of the trial was who owned these properties, and Mr. Hussain engaged in a legal struggle with former party members and factions to establish who was the real leader of the party and therefore be entitled to seven assets.

After Mr. Hussain’s speech incited unrest in Karachi in August 2016, the MQM broke into two factions: MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan.

The judge concluded in March of last year that there was insufficient evidence to prove the MQM-P had ratified the 2015 MQM constitution. Rather, the MQM-P ratified the constitution in April 2016.

In June 2023, Mr. Hussain filed an appeal challenging Judge Jones’ ruling before the ICC.