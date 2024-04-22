Ad image
A Saudi delegation is at the airport in Karachi to discuss the “Road to Makkah” proposal.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
KARACHI / RAWALPINDI: According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday, a two-person Saudi Arabian team visited Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to examine the airport’s amenities and talk about plans for upcoming Haj and Umra pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia.

The “Road to Makkah Project,” a Saudi endeavor aimed at streamlining the immigration procedure for prospective Haj and Umrah pilgrims to the holy site, included the Saudi team’s visit.

Pakistan is one of the five nations where the program, which was started by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah in 2019, has been implemented.

The Saudi team was escorted in Karachi by the general consul of Saudi Arabia.

The acting airport manager for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant department and agency personnel cordially received the Saudi delegation upon their arrival at the airport.

The route that Haj pilgrims would travel from the main entrance to the immigration area was demonstrated to the Saudi team during their extensive tour of the airport.

The group expressed a strong interest in the procedures for aspiring pilgrims to enter the country as well as the immigration space that is available to them.

Other important topics covered included the distribution of immigration halls and other matters. Additionally, it was emphasized how crucial it is for pilgrims to arrive at least five hours prior to the departure time of their flights in order to allow enough time for making all essential preparations and procedures.

