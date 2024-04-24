Ad image
A rocket attack at the PPP electoral office in Kohlu claimed one life.

QUETTA: Late on Tuesday night, a rocket strike occurred at the election headquarters of a PPP candidate in Kohlu town, Balochistan, killing one person.

According to officials, two rockets that were fired from an unidentified location touched down and burst close to Mir Nasibullah Marri’s election office. Splinters struck the victim, causing his death.

Mr. Marri was elected MPA after running for the Balochistan Assembly from Kohlu’s PB-9 seat.

But the losing candidate appealed the outcome, and the Election Commission commanded that seven polling places hold new elections.

Nawab Jangeez Khan Marri of the PML-N won the seat upon reelection.

