A plan to remove rain nullah encroachments in Quetta has been created.

QUETTA: The irrigation department and the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) have collaborated to create a detailed plan aimed at restoring rain nullahs to their original layout by eliminating any encroachments.

With recent severe rains, Quetta, the provincial capital, suffered urban flooding. This program seeks to prevent this from happening again.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has taken serious notice of the urban flooding crisis and ordered the start of a drive to dismantle all projects that individuals have built unlawfully on rain nullahs, according to QMC Administrator Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday.

“There were 82 instances where rain nullahs were encroached upon, resulting in obstructions in the rainwater flow during intense downpours,” he stated. To make Quetta a clean city, the drive to clear out all clogged drains and clean up waste dumps has been stepped up.

In addition, he asked people to keep their surroundings tidy and to keep encroachments on nullahs to a minimum. The disposal of plastic bags and other solid trash clogs the smooth flow of nullah water, and the sewage lines are the source of an enormous smell.