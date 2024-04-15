Ad image
NewsWorld View

A landslide in Indonesia left 19 dead and 2 missing.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Jakarta: Following a landslide in central Indonesia, at least 19 people have been confirmed dead and two more are missing, according to local authorities on Sunday.

According to Sulaiman Malia, head of the local disaster agency, the deceased and two survivors were evacuated from two landslide-affected villages in Tana Toraja regency, South Sulawesi province, on Saturday evening.

19 people have died, Malia stated on Sunday. Four of them were in South Makale, while the remaining fifteen were in Makale communities.

“At present, we are actively seeking additional casualties,” he declared, saying that two people remain unaccounted for, perhaps concealed beneath the rubble from the avalanche. Malia stated that Tana Toraja and its environs had been “constantly hit by heavy rainfall, especially over the past week, with hardly any stop.”

According to him, the excessive rain caused landslides that buried people’ homes as the soil in residential neighborhoods perched on steep slopes was undermined.

During the rainy season, Indonesia is prone to landslides; deforestation has made the problem worse in some areas, and protracted periods of intense rain have caused flooding in several parts of the archipelago nation.

You Might Also Like

Police speculate that the Sydney knife attacker may have been a woman.

Azhar will now join the Pakistani team.

Claims of “meddling” thrust the Tyrian White case back into the spotlight.

A YouTuber’s bid to halt the defamation lawsuit was denied by a UK court.

Trump supporters brave the cold to listen to the Republican “martyr” before his trial

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article A gun incident in Lahore left a man accused of killing an Indian spy gravely injured.
Next Article Russian area forecasts “extremely challenging” flood conditions
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police speculate that the Sydney knife attacker may have been a woman.
News World View
Azhar will now join the Pakistani team.
News Sports
Claims of “meddling” thrust the Tyrian White case back into the spotlight.
National News
A YouTuber’s bid to halt the defamation lawsuit was denied by a UK court.
National News World View