200 college professors in KP get paid even though they don’t teach

PESHAWAR: According to papers, almost 200 higher education department professors who are employed by various government degree colleges throughout the province receive pay even though they do not teach since their postings are illogical and incorrect.

Official data indicates that 679 more teachers in government colleges were not completing the necessary number of credit hours.

These teachers only receive one credit hour per day, despite the department’s protocol dictating two credit hours per day.

The directorate of higher education has informed teachers of their burden, which consists of 12 credit hours each week. Faculty members who have been assigned extra responsibilities, such as coordinator, controller, examiners, and chief proctors in their particular colleges, are entitled to three credit hours of leisure.

The HED secretary claims he is trying to make posts more logical.

However, 808 teachers working at other colleges are now bearing the brunt of the unjustified posting and transfers, forcing them to attend more classes in their respective colleges due to a staffing shortage.

The information reveals that 85 lecturers in BPS-17, 33 associate professors in BPS-19, 61 assistant professors in BPS-18, and six professors in BPS-20 who are appointed at different colleges are not showing up for work.

Thirteen professors in BPS-20, 195 associate professors in BPS-19, 163 assistant professors in BPS-18, and 285 lecturers in BPS-17 are among the instructors, who attend half of their classes.

These teachers—16 professors in BPS-20, 84 associate professors in BPS-19, 238 assistant professors in BPS-18, and 270 lecturers in BPS-17—are overworked and attend more classes than they can handle.

Arshed Khan, the secretary of higher education, told Dawn that he was trying to rationalize teacher postings in government colleges for the benefit of students overall.

He claimed to have gathered information on instructors and students enrolled in colleges.

A few days ago, the secretary stated, he denied the request to move two subject teachers to a government institution since two teachers were already instructing 88 pupils there, taking into account the data that was at hand.

He said that a government institution in Karak had 400 pupils and no teachers available. He said, “I told the concerned officials to post at least three teachers for those students right away, since they don’t have anyone to teach them.”

Regarding the rationalization of the teacher-to-student ratio, Mr. Khan stated that he has begun conducting daily interviews with government college principals to learn about their needs for faculty and other resources.

Dawn was informed by sources that the minister and higher education secretaries were genuinely to blame for the illogical teacher transfer process.

“HED orders posting of a mathematics teacher there in the same grade, for example, if there is a vacant seat for an Urdu teacher in BPS-19 in a government college, which is located in urban area or important city like Peshawar,” they continued.

But the math teacher was unable to teach Urdu after posting on the incorrect position because in colleges, only subject-matter experts may instruct the same topic. They went on, “Incorrect posting can be handled at the school level, but it is not feasible in higher education institutions.”

According to sources, educators were obtaining postings on incorrect jobs by utilizing their connections with legislators, clergymen, and other senior officials. They went on to say that these instructors couldn’t work in universities.

They claimed that because incorrect posts cost students their academic standing, principals of government-run degree programs were likewise wary of them.