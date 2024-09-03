Women beneficiaries of the BISP will get smartphones.

ISLAMABAD: Women who get financial transfers from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will soon be able to purchase cellphones.

The social safety program’s leader claims that the action is intended to guarantee that BISP participants receive payments in a respectful and transparent manner.



On Monday, a delegation from the mobile wallet JazzCash met with BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid to talk about various facets of the initiative.

The JazzCash team provided a presentation regarding possible joint ventures at the meeting.

The JazzCash team was advised by BISP officials to create a thorough implementation strategy for the beneficiaries’ digital empowerment.

Ms. Khalid claims that she has been instructed by the prime minister and president to take action to facilitate the beneficiaries and guarantee transparency in the payment transfer mechanism.

She emphasized that empowering people digitally with smartphones is essential to closing the communication gap between BISP and its beneficiaries, giving them complete awareness of their rights and lowering the possibility of fraud. The BISP’s dedication to enhancing the lives of its beneficiaries by providing market-driven skill training was reaffirmed by the chairperson.