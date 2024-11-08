Ad image
With the victory in Pennsylvania, Republicans expand their Senate majority and move closer to the House.

Republicans led by Donald Trump were predicted to win another US Senate seat and seemed to be holding onto the House of Representatives, putting them in a position to dominate both houses of Congress the next year.

In Pennsylvania, Republican Dave McCormick was predicted by a number of media outlets to upset Democratic Senator Bob Casey, giving Trump’s party at least 53 seats in the 100-seat house the next year, according to Reuters.

Republicans were getting closer to victory in the House race. Republicans were only seven seats away from a majority in the 435-seat chamber after securing 211 seats. To gain a House majority and keep control of Washington, Democrats would need to win 21 of the 27 uncalled races that are still up for grabs.

Given that 11 of the remaining House seats are in California, where ballot counting usually takes several days, the ultimate outcome may not be known for some time.

