With Sindh still scorching, more heatwave advisories have been issued for June.

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning on Thursday, stating that there will likely be persistent intense heatwave conditions in June with temperatures expected to hover above 48 degrees Celsius throughout portions of Sindh and Punjab.

According to the authority’s National Emergency Operations Center, heatwave conditions are most likely to strike Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur in Punjab, while Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Ala Yar, Matiari, and Sanghar in Sindh are anticipated to be affected.

The NDMA warned that dust storms, strong winds, and light rain are also possible in the country’s upper areas between May 31 and June 5.

Light rain and storms are predicted in a few locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Battagram, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

It will be between 40 and 42 degrees in Karachi today, with sporadic rains providing some relief to the upcountry.

Light rain is also anticipated in several areas of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan between May 31 and June 5.

Dust storms and windstorms are predicted for the province’s coastal areas today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday), although there are also expected to be dust storms in some areas of Balochistan and Sindh. The former is anticipated to stay primarily dry and hot.

Throughout the next few days, thunderstorms and sporadic showers are predicted in Punjab’s northern regions, which include the Potohar region, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Lahore, and its surrounding districts.

severe weather

Thursday’s severe weather continued throughout Sindh, despite a drop in temperature in the majority of the province’s cities.

Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature of 50.5 degrees, while Dadu registered 49 degrees, according to the Met Office. All other cities in the province saw temperatures above 40 degrees, with the exception of Karachi, which just missed the threshold with a high of 39.5 degrees and 63% humidity.

With temperatures predicted to reach between 40 and 42 degrees, the port city is anticipated to stay extremely hot and muggy today as well.

The province is still experiencing severe heatwave conditions in most areas. Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shik­arpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, and Shaheed Benazirabad districts have daytime maximum temperatures that are 6–8 degrees above normal, while Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, and Badin districts have daytime maximum temperatures that are 5–7 degrees above normal.

The districts of Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, and Karachi divisions were all under a heatwave, with maximum daytime temperatures reaching 40–42 degrees in Karachi and 42–44 degrees in Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal.

It’s possible that the heatwave will last until June 1.

The NDMA caution advised residents to stay hydrated and stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., while also advising the authorities to stay vigilant and take the appropriate action.

A dry Eidul Azha

Separately, Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfraz declared that there was no chance of rain on Eidul Azha and forecasted high temperatures for the majority of the nation.

He predicted that there would be extreme heat through June 4 and high temperatures through mid-June, according to APP.

He added that although there might be some variance in their timing, the monsoon rains were expected to start in July as usual.