With no clear time frame in sight, work on BRT Red Line resumes in Karachi

• Construction had halted in September due to rising project cost, relocation of utilities

• ADB delegation calls on Sindh CM, expresses willingness to consider loan extension, additional financing

• University Road users continue to face hardships due to delays

KARACHI: The stalled construction on the much-delayed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line has resumed after the removal of several bottlenecks following the chief minister’s intervention but there is still no clear timeline in sight for the project’s completion while thousands of University Road commuters continue to face daily hardships.

The work was stopped around two months ago due to a number of issues, including the rising cost of the project and relocation of underground utility lines.

On Thursday, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which funds the project, that the work has been resumed on the Red Line project and that the provincial government was committed to accelerating implementation and addressing bottlenecks.

Designed to cover around 27 kilometres from Malir Halt to Numaish via University Road, the BRT Red Line project was announced in 2017 with an initial cost of around Rs79 billion, but due to persistent delays and mismanagement by the provincial government, the estimated cost has now escalated to Rs103 billion.

After commencement of the work in early 2022, the project was initially scheduled for completion by 2023, which was later pushed to 2024 and has subsequently been extended to the end of 2026.

For many, even the revised timeline appears to be wholly unrealistic as the project continues to progress at a snail’s pace and various factors have been cited by officials to justify these delays, including disputes with contractors, safety stoppages, rising construction costs due to depreciation of the rupee, difficulties in land acquisition, relocation of utilities and coordination failures between implementing agencies.

However, following renewed commitments and claims by the authorities that all bottlenecks have been removed, the project’s development has resumed after its suspension in September, the sources said.

‘ADB ready to consider loan extension, additional financing’

On Thursday, an ADB delegation led by its country head Emma Fan called on Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah at CM House, where the two sides reviewed the progress of development projects in the province being funded by the bank and discussed future cooperation in major sectors, including transport, infrastructure, urban development, and climate resilience.

According to a statement issued by the CM House, the meeting reviewed key initiatives, including the Karachi BRT Red Line Project, urban mobility improvements, infrastructure modernisation, and programmes aimed at strengthening resilience against climate shocks. The ADB country director expressed appreciation for the Sindh government’s engagement and reaffirmed ADB’s support for ongoing and future initiatives. She said the Sindh Government has demonstrated strong ownership of ADB-supported programmes.

She also stressed the importance of meeting performance benchmarks, enhancing institutional capacity, particularly within TransKarachi for the BRT system and addressing safeguards and community concerns promptly.

“The ADB is ready to consider loan extensions and additional financing based on improved performance and compliance. We encourage the province to maintain momentum so that key development objectives can be achieved within agreed timelines,” she added.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon told the meeting that the bottlenecks in the BRT Red Line had been removed with the intervention of the chief minister and the halted work has been resumed.

The CM assured the ADB team of the provincial government’s commitment to accelerate implementation and address bottlenecks.

The discussion included updates on financing needs, institutional strengthening, project performance, and timelines for the completion of major components.

“The projects related to urban transport, water, climate resilience and infrastructure are essential for improving the quality of life in Karachi and other cities. My government is closely monitoring progress and will extend every support needed for timely completion,” the statement quoted the CM as saying.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination in the coming months, particularly on issues related to financing, project restructuring where needed, community grievance redressal, safeguard compliance, and capacity strengthening of implementing agencies.

The CM also thanked the ADB delegation for their continued support and expressed confidence that the partnership would further deepen through cooperation and shared development goals.