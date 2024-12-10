With Israel hopeful, the US will intensify efforts to reach a truce in Gaza.

DUBAI: In addition to the situation in Syria after the regime transition, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit Israel on Thursday to talk about efforts to mediate a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner swap in Gaza, the White House said.

According to National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett, Sullivan will meet with Israeli officials to talk about the latest events in Syria, efforts to establish a ceasefire and prisoner release agreement in Gaza, and talks regarding Lebanon and Iran.

Following allegations that Hamas had requested lists of Israeli prisoners in the Palestinian enclave, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar indicated that Israel had grown “more optimistic about a possible” compromise in Gaza.

Although it was still too early to tell, he claimed that chances had improved and that indirect talks were underway regarding the return of roughly 100 convicts.

Trump’s Middle East aide threatens repercussions if inmates are not freed before January 20.

“We are not there yet, but we can be more hopeful than we were before. Saar reiterated his position that a ceasefire would not be possible without a deal for the release of prisoners, saying, “I hope we will be there,” at a press conference in Jerusalem.

A Palestinian official who was aware of the mediation attempt stated that because of the Israeli bombardment, which has been going on for more than 14 months, Hamas has urged all organizations in Gaza to begin naming all of the captives in their hands, whether they are living or dead.

However, Hamas representatives declined to react right away.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israeli-occupied territory and captured over 250 captives. More than 44,700 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been slain by Israeli forces in Gaza since then.

Although both parties accuse the other of impeding an agreement, Saar stated that Hamas’ prior stance “may have changed during recent times.” “There is a greater chance that an agreement will be reached if both parties are interested in it,” he stated.

Meanwhile, medical professionals said that Israeli strikes in Gaza persisted both overnight and Monday. They reported that at least four people were killed in one hit close to the Jabalia camp.

Eleven Palestinian dead were found by rescuers in Rafah. Six persons were murdered in an Israeli strike in Beit Lahiya, while four children were killed in an Israeli strike in Al-Maghazi.

President-elect Trump’s Middle East envoy has cautioned that if the captives detained in Gaza are not freed before to his inauguration, it will “not be a pretty day” amid the continued Israeli assaults.

Steve Witkoff, who will officially assume the role on January 20 when Trump’s government begins, expressed his hope and prayer that a ceasefire will be established in Gaza before to Trump’s inauguration.

He referred to Trump when he said, “You heard what the president said, they better be released.” “Pay attention to the president’s remarks. On the fringes of an Abu Dhabi conference, Witkoff continued, “If they’re not released, it’s not a pretty day.”

Last week, Trump warned on social media that if the prisoners were not released before his inauguration, there would be “hell to pay.”