With heavy rainfall, a flood alert was issued in KP.

ISLAMABAD: For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert due to the province’s expected high rainfall from August 14 to 18.

The NDMA states that heavy rain is predicted for a number of areas at this time, including Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Hangu, Haripur, and Kohat. Furthermore, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai, and Waziristan are expected to have rainfall.

Because of the heavy rains, the NDMA has issued warnings about the possibility of floods and an increase in river and stream water flow. It has been recommended that authorities take preventive action to lessen the impact of potential floods and landslides and to guarantee that resources are available in case of emergency.

Due to the possibility of landslides, tourists have been advised to stay away from mountainous locations during this time. Along with urging all pertinent authorities and the public to take the appropriate steps to lessen the potential impacts of flooding and landslides, the authority also recommended relevant agencies to maintain vigilance and preparation for probable flooding.

According to the NDMA, “rain may cause flash flooding in hilly areas and urban flooding in various cities. Water flow in streams and nullahs is also expected to increase.”

To guarantee a prompt reaction to any emerging issues, the NDMA directed all pertinent departments to notify emergency response teams and mobilize resources.

The NDMA gave local administrations advice in a statement to stay on high alert and work closely with pertinent authorities to react quickly to any emergency. The authority also emphasized how crucial it is to keep open lines of communication in order to give the public timely updates and warnings.

The required actions to guarantee the safety of both locals and visitors are being directed to the local authorities, who will keep a careful eye on the situation.

This include sending out rescue squads, fortifying embankments, and making certain that necessary supplies and equipment are available.

The flood alert issued by the NDMA is a result of its continuous efforts to improve its capacity for disaster preparedness and response in the case of extreme weather.

The authority has been closely collaborating with district and provincial administrations to create thorough backup plans and fortify coordination systems in order to provide efficient disaster management.

The NDMA is advising residents in vulnerable areas to stay up to date on weather reports and to heed the advice of local authorities as the anticipated period of heavy rains draws near.

Residents can lessen their risk of floods and other natural disasters by being proactive and following safety precautions.

To receive timely alerts, the NDMA recommended that individuals download the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert smartphone app and keep a careful eye on weather forecasts.