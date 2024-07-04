When dacoits attack a checkpost in Kandhkot, two police officers are slain.

SUKKUR: On Wednesday, more than 20 dacoits stormed the Dhudhar check-post in the Durrani Mahar neighborhood, killing two police officers and wounding several more. After the attack, the bandits fled back to their hiding place, where the police shot one of them dead and injured three more.

According to police sources, the attackers broke through the checkpoint and opened fire on them without regard for who was next. They said that ASI Anwar Channa and Zahid Naseerani suffered critical injuries, while Constables Allah Dino Sabzoi and Nisar Ahmed Kalhoro were slain.

They claimed that SSP Bashir Ahmed Brohi of Kandhkot-Kashmore led a group of officers from many stations to the checkpoint, whereupon they blocked off the area and promptly pursued the dacoits who were running away. After a heated gunfight, they were able to murder one suspect and injure three of his colleagues, according to police officials.

They identified the deceased as Nazeer Ahmed, also known as Mawali Bhayo, also known as Miandad Bhayo, who was wanted by the police in 25 instances involving horrific crimes like murders, robberies, kidnappings for ransom, and run-ins with the law. During the police-outlaw gunfight, the dacoits who had been injured were carried by their cronies to the riverine area, they claimed.

Sindh Chief Minister lamented

Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, expressed sorrow over the deaths of two police officers in the attack on the checkpost and directed that the injured authorities receive better medical care.

He gave the Sindh IGP instructions to investigate the event thoroughly and to expedite operations against dacoits in the riverine area of Kandhkot-Kashmore.

Cop killer is avenged by police

During an operation against the alleged killers of a policeman who was slain in an attack on a check-post the previous day, Jacobabad police on Wednesday killed a dacoit.

Shahnawaz Khokhrani was a policeman who was shot by two thugs; he died later in a Sukkur hospital while receiving treatment.

Eight armed men riding four motorbikes allegedly opened fire on DSP Sultan Ahmed Chandio and his squad while they were heading to the Jagir area to apprehend the suspected killers, according to police officials. Khawand Bakhsh, also known as Nokar (Galwani) Jakrani, was killed by police retaliation, they claimed.

They claimed that as his associates fled, police transported the deceased person’s body to Jacobabad Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The DSP informed members of the local media that the deceased suspect was wanted by the police in connection with multiple horrific murders, including the most recent killing of police officer Shahnawaz Khokhrani.

Police were looking for the deceased suspect and his companions, including Rashid alias Fazal Ali, Taj, Aijaz Jakhrani, Ghulam Sarwar, Qadeer, Sattar, and Salah alias Salaho Jakhrani, according to SHO Ayaz Ahmed Bhand. He stated they were making an effort to apprehend the runaways and would soon be able to apprehend them.