West Indies defeats Pakistan in the second Multan Test, tying the series.

With Pakistan on the ropes at 76-4 after day two in Multan, Kevin Sinclair led a West Indian spin trio to offer the tourists a chance to win the second Test and tie the series on Sunday.

On a whirling Multan Stadium surface, the courageous West Indies set a daunting target of 254 runs with 244 in their second innings.

Nightwatchman Kashif Ali was undefeated on one at stumps, while Saud Shakeel was undefeated on 13. To tie the series 1-1, the West Indies need just six more wickets.

Pakistan must win by a difficult 178 runs. In Multan, they also won the first Test by a margin of 127 runs.

After trapping Pakistani captain Shan Masood leg before wicket for two, Sinclair (2-41) took the valuable wicket of Babar Azam caught for a somber thirty-one, opening the floodgates.

Kamran Ghulam, who was dropped twice, had contributed 43 with Azam on two and six, but the West Indies did not suffer any losses as a result of the errors.

Muhammad Hurraira was out for two by Gudakesh Motie, while Ghulam was out for nineteen by Jomel Warrican.

After 20 wickets on the first day, 14 wickets fell during the day.

Kraigg Brathwaite, the opener and captain of the West Indians, led the visitors’ battle in the morning with a tough fifty-two.

Before the tourists were bowled for 244 in their second innings at tea, the final four wickets contributed a vital 99 runs.

Sajid Khan, his partner, grabbed 4-76, six wickets in the match, while left-arm spinner Noman Ali finished with 4-80, 10 wickets.

After Noman dismissed Alick Athanaze for six with the West Indies at 129-5 at lunch, the tourists mounted a comeback that might prove pivotal.

During a tenacious stand of 51 for the seventh wicket, Tevin Imlach and Sinclair struck 35 and 28, respectively, to increase their team’s lead before Sajid dismissed Sinclair and Motie for 18.

Before Sajid had Warrican caught for 18, Pacer Kashif had Imlach, but the last duo of Warrican and Kemar Roach had raised the total above 240.

Brathwaite had earlier set the pace with his 31st Test half-century, which included two sixes and four boundaries.

After the tourists began their second innings in the morning, Noman dismissed Mikyle Louis for seven, ending a strong opening partnership of 50 runs.

Brathwaite reversed two leg-before rulings against him before to Mohammad Rizwan stumping him off Noman.

Before Salman Agha caught him in the slips by Sajid Khan, debutant Amir Jangoo also batted effectively, scoring thirty runs with three boundaries.

The West Indies fell from 92-1 to 129-5 as Rizwan stumped Kavem Hodge off Noman for 15.