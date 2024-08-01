Waqar will probably receive a prominent advising position at PCB.

LAHORE: Waqar Younis, the legendary fast bowler, will be joining the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a key advisor, according to a major decision made by PCB chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Dawn was informed by reliable sources that Mohsin, the federal interior minister, met with Waqar, the former captain of Pakistan, on Monday in Lahore. Waqar, who has played 262 ODIs and 87 Tests, is most likely to be appointed to the recently created position of Adviser to Chairman on Cricketing Affairs at the PCB.

The information indicates that Waqar, who has coached Pakistan in three different capacities (2007–08, 2010–11, and 2019), will have substantial authority to oversee all cricket-related matters, including those pertaining to the national selection committee, red and white-ball coaches, and domestic and international competitions.

Should the 52-year-old Waqar be appointed, it will enable Mohsin to allocate adequate time to the interior ministry and eliminate any criticism in the event that the Pakistani team falls short of expectations, an issue that the PCB has been dealing with for the past two years.

The unfavorable state of affairs facing Pakistani cricket in recent times is exemplified by the team’s poor performance in the 50-over ICC World Cup held in India late last year, their completely dismal performance in the ICC T20 World Cup held in the US and West Indies earlier this year, and a run of defeats by the national women’s team.

Following his appointment as interior minister, Mohsin faced criticism for his perceived lack of support for the PCB and for the underwhelming results of the national men’s and women’s teams.

The last time, Waqar, a former captain of Pakistan, served as the bowling coach for the national team in addition to Misbah-ul-Haq, the head coach. Both were appointed when Mickey Arthur, the head coach under whom Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England by defeating India in the final, was not given a longer contract by then PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

According to media accounts, Mani first told Arthur that he would extend his coaching tenure. However, he later appointed Misbah as head coach, chief selector, and batting coach.

But in September 2021, while the New Zealand team was in Pakistan for a white-ball series, both Misbah and Waqar abruptly resigned after Ramiz Raja was named PCB chairman in Mani’s place. At the last minute, the tourists announced their concerns about security and left the country, delaying the series.