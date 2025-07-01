Ad image
NewsSports

Wapda, Army Dominate As All Pakistan Ranking Badminton Tournament Concludes

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Wapda, Army dominate as All Pakistan Ranking Badminton tournament concludes
WOMEN’S doubles winners of the All-Pakistan Ranking Badminton Tournament Ghazala Siddique (L) and Ammarah Ishtiaq pose during the prize distribution ceremony at the POF Wah Complex.

LAHORE: The inaugural SNGPL All Pakistan Ranking Badminton tournament culminated at the POF Wah Complex on Sunday night, with athletes from Wapda and Army securing top honours across all categories.

Irfan Saeed of Wapda delivered a commanding performance to claim the men’s crown, overpowering department-mate Mohammad Ali Larosh 21-9, 21-12.

The women’s title was secured by Army’s Ammarah Ishtiaq, who demonstrated her prowess with a solid 21-18, 21-12 victory against fellow Army player Alja Tariq.

The doubles events featured successful cross-organisational partnerships.

In the men’s doubles final, the pairing of singles runner-up Ali and Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Army) emerged victorious against the Wapda duo of Moh­a­mmad Adnan and Amir Saeed 21-12, 16-21, 21-14.

The women’s doubles championship was clinched by Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) teaming up with the singles champion Ammarah.

They faced stiff competition from SNGPL’s Zubaira Islam and Umama Usman but ultimately prevailed 21-16, 21-19.

A total prize purse of PKR840,000 was distributed among the champions and runners-up.

You Might Also Like

How Generative AI Is Affecting Eople’s Minds

Pakistan To Resist ‘Weaponisation Of Indus Waters’

Pakistan-UK Trade Talks To Tackle Non-tariff Barriers

Iran-linked Hackers Threaten To Release Trump Aides’ Emails

Pakistani Delegation Arrives In US To Finalise Trade Deal

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Iran-linked hackers threaten to release Trump aides’ emails Iran-linked Hackers Threaten To Release Trump Aides’ Emails
Next Article Pakistan-UK trade talks to tackle non-tariff barriers Pakistan-UK Trade Talks To Tackle Non-tariff Barriers
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

How generative AI is affecting people’s minds
How Generative AI Is Affecting Eople’s Minds
News Science & Tech
Pakistan to resist ‘weaponisation of Indus waters’
Pakistan To Resist ‘Weaponisation Of Indus Waters’
Achivements News
Pakistan-UK trade talks to tackle non-tariff barriers
Pakistan-UK Trade Talks To Tackle Non-tariff Barriers
Business News
Iran-linked hackers threaten to release Trump aides’ emails
Iran-linked Hackers Threaten To Release Trump Aides’ Emails
News Region