Wapda, Army dominate as All Pakistan Ranking Badminton tournament concludes

LAHORE: The inaugural SNGPL All Pakistan Ranking Badminton tournament culminated at the POF Wah Complex on Sunday night, with athletes from Wapda and Army securing top honours across all categories.

Irfan Saeed of Wapda delivered a commanding performance to claim the men’s crown, overpowering department-mate Mohammad Ali Larosh 21-9, 21-12.

The women’s title was secured by Army’s Ammarah Ishtiaq, who demonstrated her prowess with a solid 21-18, 21-12 victory against fellow Army player Alja Tariq.

The doubles events featured successful cross-organisational partnerships.

In the men’s doubles final, the pairing of singles runner-up Ali and Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Army) emerged victorious against the Wapda duo of Moh­a­mmad Adnan and Amir Saeed 21-12, 16-21, 21-14.

The women’s doubles championship was clinched by Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) teaming up with the singles champion Ammarah.

They faced stiff competition from SNGPL’s Zubaira Islam and Umama Usman but ultimately prevailed 21-16, 21-19.

A total prize purse of PKR840,000 was distributed among the champions and runners-up.