Wajid Burkey expresses deep concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the region due to the oppressive policies of the fascist Indian government

Former parliamentary candidate of Sutton Coldfield, UK, Wajid Burkey expressed deep concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the region due to the oppressive policies of the fascist Indian government. In his message, he stated that Kashmiris have learned a great deal from the history of India’s deceitful tactics regarding their resistance movement. He praised the resilience of the Kashmiri people, saying that in the current situation, where the entire Hurriyat leadership is behind bars, the brave people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have successfully maintained moral pressure against Indian military might and have defeated India in every possible way.

Paying tribute to over 500,000 Kashmiri martyrs who nurtured the freedom movement with their sacred blood, he reaffirmed his commitment to taking the resistance movement for Kashmir’s freedom to its logical conclusion despite all the oppressive tactics of India. He emphasized that India cannot stop Kashmiris from achieving their great goal.He urged the United NationsSecretary-General to take notice of the large-scale genocide and human rights violations by the occupying Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir and to play a role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.