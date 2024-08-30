Ad image
NationalNews

Videos of brothers taken from Dera are released by their kidnappers.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two of the three men—among them a senior army officer—who were abducted from D.I. Khan the day before were featured in videos published by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday.

When the officer and his two brothers were visiting visitors who had come to offer their condolences for their father’s passing, they were abducted from a mosque in their hometown, Mohalla Khadr Khel of Kalachi tehsil.

The three brothers, one of whom worked for Nadra and the other for the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, were forcibly removed by the suspected terrorists.

Two of the kidnapped men claimed to be “far away” from the “government-controlled areas” in other recordings.

The two brothers were seen sitting in front of a black cloth with their faces cropped by gunmen surrounding them.

“We are under the Taliban’s custody, protected and far away from places under government control. In order to secure our release, we ask that the government and higher authorities grant the Taliban’s requests as soon as possible,” the two men stated.

They asked their family members to refrain from sharing anything on social media regarding their abduction.

The ISPR has not released an official comment.

The three brothers were not the only persons abducted, according to reports, although Dawn was unable to independently confirm this information.

You Might Also Like

State announces minimum wage of Rs. 37,000

There are no known dengue cases in Lakki.

Armed conflict in Kalabagh: “More than 20 suspects apprehended by CTD”

FO declines Taliban offer to mediate negotiations with TTP

Man in Karachi blasphemy case sentenced to life in prison

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article FO declines Taliban offer to mediate negotiations with TTP
Next Article Armed conflict in Kalabagh: “More than 20 suspects apprehended by CTD”
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

State announces minimum wage of Rs. 37,000
Business News
There are no known dengue cases in Lakki.
Health News
Armed conflict in Kalabagh: “More than 20 suspects apprehended by CTD”
National News
FO declines Taliban offer to mediate negotiations with TTP
National News