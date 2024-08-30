Videos of brothers taken from Dera are released by their kidnappers.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two of the three men—among them a senior army officer—who were abducted from D.I. Khan the day before were featured in videos published by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday.

When the officer and his two brothers were visiting visitors who had come to offer their condolences for their father’s passing, they were abducted from a mosque in their hometown, Mohalla Khadr Khel of Kalachi tehsil.

The three brothers, one of whom worked for Nadra and the other for the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, were forcibly removed by the suspected terrorists.

Two of the kidnapped men claimed to be “far away” from the “government-controlled areas” in other recordings.

The two brothers were seen sitting in front of a black cloth with their faces cropped by gunmen surrounding them.



“We are under the Taliban’s custody, protected and far away from places under government control. In order to secure our release, we ask that the government and higher authorities grant the Taliban’s requests as soon as possible,” the two men stated.

They asked their family members to refrain from sharing anything on social media regarding their abduction.

The ISPR has not released an official comment.

The three brothers were not the only persons abducted, according to reports, although Dawn was unable to independently confirm this information.