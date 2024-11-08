Video production by journalists is prohibited in Parliament House.

ISLAMABAD: In response to legislators’ complaints that journalists were recording their interviews and statements without their authorization and posting them on social media, the National Assembly Secretariat banned video production inside Parliament House on Thursday.

After assembly sessions and standing committee meetings on national and international problems, working journalists gather the opinions of MNAs and record them on their mobile phones in the Parliament House corridors.

Additionally, they provide direct and perhaps challenging questions that typically don’t sit well with the prevailing parties. Additionally, the journalists share these materials on social media in addition to using them for mainstream media.

Seemingly offended by social media posts, the National Assembly Secretariat prohibited all forms of video production within the structure.

In a letter to the Parliamentary Reporters Association, the director general of media for the National Assembly said that during the assembly’s tenth session, it was noted that certain journalists had stopped members in the parliament’s corridors, recorded their interviews and comments without getting their permission, and then posted the videos to social media.

According to the statement, parliamentarians have voiced their grave concerns and disapproval of this behavior, and they have also brought the issue to the attention of the National Assembly speaker.