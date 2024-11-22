Verification by a third party of every purchase order

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave the appropriate authorities instructions to guarantee excellent insurance and third-party validation in all government purchases.

The prime minister oversaw a conference to examine public procurement and good governance. He also gave the authorities instructions to overhaul the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and remove any influence from it.

“The government’s top priority is to procure services in a transparent manner,” the prime minister stated, adding that maintaining transparency in the procurement of government institutions would boost confidence among foreign investors in Pakistan.

To handle complaints about the procurement process, the PM directed the creation of a committee that would be independent of the procurement agency.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of selecting competent, experienced, and professional specialists for the PPRA based on merit.

In addition to creating dedicated procurement cells within government departments for service acquisition and purchase, the prime minister directed all government agencies to implement e-procurement (e-PADS).

According to the prime minister, national development depends on government operations being transparent.

The PPRA Ordinance and its associated rules and regulations have been reviewed, and the prime minister was told during the meeting that the amendments will shortly be submitted to the federal cabinet for approval.

The gathering was informed that these changes will bring the procurement process into compliance with modern standards and guarantee transparency.

Attendees included the World Bank country director, members of the PPRA Board, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of Finance Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadik Malik.