Ad image
NewsRegion

US Strikes Hit Targets In Yemen

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
US strikes hit targets in Yemen
Three residents say that the strikes had hit the Al-Jarraf district of Sanaa, close to the city’s airport.

CAIRO: The United States struck targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Wednesday, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported, the latest in a wave of strikes carried out in retaliation for attacks by the Iran-aligned group on shipping in the Red Sea.

Three residents said that the strikes had hit the Al-Jarraf district of Sanaa, close to the city’s airport.

The strikes also hit an under-construction occasions hall in a residential neighbourhood in Al-Thawra directorate in Sanaa, injuring nine people, mostly women and children, Anees al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Houthi-run health ministry said in a post on X.

Al Masirah said the strikes also targeted Al-Suwaidia directorate in Yemen’s al-Bayda province in southern Yemen. The province is known to have military sites and weapons warehouses owned by the Houthis.

The US began the current wave of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen last Saturday, killing at least 31 people in the biggest such operation since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

Trump also threatened to hold Iran accountable for any future Houthi attacks, warning of severe consequences. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the Houthis were independent and took their own strategic and operational decisions.

Unfazed by the US strikes and threats, the Houthis have said they will escalate their attacks, including on Israel, in response to the US campaign.

On Tuesday, the Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile towards Israel and would expand their range of targets in that country in coming days in retaliation for renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza after weeks of relative calm.

The Houthis have carried out over 100 attacks on shipping since Israel’s war with Hamas began in late 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Gaza’s Palestinians.

You Might Also Like

Judge Says Columbia Protester Must Remain In US For Now

When Speaking With Vaccine-Hesitant Patients, Pediatricians Turn To These Tips

‘Dark Universe Detective’ Telescope Releases First Data

Chaudhry Muhammad Shabir, Condemns The Brutal Robbery And Assault Of Citizens From Dudyal

Shares At PSX Surge 1,200 Points In Intraday Trade, Crossing 119,000 Barrier In New High

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article When speaking with vaccine-hesitant patients, pediatricians turn to these tips When Speaking With Vaccine-Hesitant Patients, Pediatricians Turn To These Tips
Next Article Judge says Columbia protester must remain in US for now Judge Says Columbia Protester Must Remain In US For Now
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Judge says Columbia protester must remain in US for now
Judge Says Columbia Protester Must Remain In US For Now
News World View
When speaking with vaccine-hesitant patients, pediatricians turn to these tips
When Speaking With Vaccine-Hesitant Patients, Pediatricians Turn To These Tips
Analysis Conflicts Health News News Reports Operation Zarb-e-Azb Security & Strategy
‘Dark universe detective’ telescope releases first data
‘Dark Universe Detective’ Telescope Releases First Data
News Science & Tech
Chaudhry Muhammad Shabir, condemns the brutal robbery and assault of citizens from Dudyal
Chaudhry Muhammad Shabir, Condemns The Brutal Robbery And Assault Of Citizens From Dudyal
Kashmir News