US official: Pakistan emerges from crisis

2 Min Read
ISLAMABAD As the economic connection between the two nations has been a pillar of the bilateral relationship, the United States is Pakistan’s important partner, US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker stated on Monday.

Speaking at the fifth summit of the Pakistan-America Business Forum, Mr. Baker stated that Pakistan aims to overcome the economic crisis and carry out challenging but essential structural economic changes in order to achieve a more affluent future.

He stated that the US will assist Pakistan throughout this transition as it emerges from significant economic difficulties and looks to implement challenging but urgently needed economic reforms.

Baker stated, “We want Pakistan and its citizens to succeed and to become an economic powerhouse.” He also expressed his admiration for the aspirations, ideas, and dedication of Pakistani young to a better and more promising future for their nation.

“If Pakistan realizes its potential in these areas for growth and development, the result will benefit not only Pakistan but also the region and the world,” said the US Charge d’Affaires. “This brighter future includes economic opportunities in technology, business, trade, climate resilience, and security.”

According to Mr. Baker, Pakistan’s top export destination worldwide is still the US.

