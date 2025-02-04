Ad image
AnalysisConflictsHealthNewsNews ReportsOperation Zarb-e-AzbSecurity & Strategy

US Notifies UN About Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
US notifies UN about withdrawal from Paris climate deal

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations confirmed on Tuesday it had received a notification from Washington of its withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement, a key campaign pledge of US President Donald Trump.

On his first day back in the White House, Trump announced the United States would leave the accord, which is managed by the UN climate change body and brings together almost all the nations with an aim to keep global average temperature rise below a critical threshold.

“I can confirm to you that the United States has notified the secretary-general, in his capacity as a depository, of its withdrawal on January 27 of this year from the Paris agreement,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres.

“According to Article 28, paragraph two, of the Paris agreement, the withdrawal of the United States will take effect on January 27, 2026.”

Trump previously withdrew the United States from the Paris accord during his first term. Despite this, the agreement — adopted in 2015 by 195 parties to curb greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change — appears poised to endure.

Washington typically provides 22pc of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat’s budget, with the body’s operating costs for 2024-2025 projected at $96.5 million.

Billionaire entrepreneur Michael Bloomberg has announced his foundation will meet the shortfall.

The secretariat is tasked with supporting the global response to climate threats, and organises international climate conferences, the next of which will be COP30 held in November in Brazil.

Since coming back to office, Trump has also declared a “national energy emergency” to expand drilling in the world’s top oil and gas producer, said he would scrap vehicle emissions standards, and vowed to halt offshore wind farms.

You Might Also Like

Iran Says Ready for Nuclear Talks if West is ‘Serious’

Iran Unveils New Ballistic Missile in Show of Force

Cop Martyred as Terrorists Attack Polio Team in Khyber

Flurry of Changes at IHC After New Judges’ Rrival

Bruce Willis In Final Stage Of Life As His Health Worsens: Source

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Govt asked to speed up shifting to electric vehicles, renewable energy Bruce Willis In Final Stage Of Life As His Health Worsens: Source
Next Article Flurry of changes at IHC after new judges’ arrival Flurry of Changes at IHC After New Judges’ Rrival
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Iran says ready for nuclear talks if West is ‘serious’
Iran Says Ready for Nuclear Talks if West is ‘Serious’
News Region
Iran unveils new ballistic missile in show of force
Iran Unveils New Ballistic Missile in Show of Force
News Region
Cop martyred as terrorists attack polio team in Khyber
Cop Martyred as Terrorists Attack Polio Team in Khyber
Achivements News
Flurry of changes at IHC after new judges’ arrival
Flurry of Changes at IHC After New Judges’ Rrival
Achivements News