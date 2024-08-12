US leads the medal standings after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics.

After the final title was determined on Sunday, the United States of America led the medal table in the Paris Olympics with 40 golds, surpassing China only by virtue of their 44 silvers.

China won 40 gold medals but only managed 27 silver, making them the only team other than the US to top the standings during the 2008 Beijing Games on home soil.

In an exciting final, the US women’s basketball team defeated France to earn the last gold medal of the Games, solidifying their nation’s dominance.

Finishing fifth overall with 16 gold medals, France’s total medal count of 64 was the highest in almost a century.