US announces their 592-person Olympic squad.

ANGELES: On Wednesday, the star-studded 592-member United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) officially announced their roster for the next Olympic Games in Paris this month.

The American team, which consists of 278 male and 314 female athletes, will try to win the most medals at the Olympics for the fourth time in a row.

NBA legend LeBron James, gymnast Simone Biles, and swimmer Katie Ledecky are among the Olympic stars on the squad.

USOPC Chief Executive Sarah Hirshland stated in a statement, “It is with immense pride and excitement that we announce the 2024 US Olympic Team and the exceptional athletes that embody the spirit of dedication, resilience, and excellence, continuing the proud history of Team USA at the Olympic Games.”

More than 250 former Olympians, including three five-time winners, four four-time Olympians, and sixteen three-time winners, make up the US squad.

A total of 110 gold medals have been won by the 122 Olympic medallists on the team, which includes 66 Olympic champions.

Twenty-three of the team’s competitors have claimed multiple Olympic gold medals, while 45 athletes have won multiple Olympic medals.

Gymnast Hezly Rivera, who is sixteen, is the youngest member of the team, and rider Steffen Peters, who is fifty-nine, is the oldest.