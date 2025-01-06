UAE President Hints at Increased Investment in Conversations with PM

ISLAMABAD: During a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday, the UAE expressed a strong interest in working with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture and minerals.

According to a statement, both presidents reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their political, cultural, and economic connections during the meeting. Among the many topics they covered were climate change, regional stability, economic cooperation, and advancing shared interests internationally.

The prime minister was with President Nahyan when he drove the car earlier. The premier greeted the president of the United Arab Emirates and referred to Pakistan as his “second home.” He also commended the UAE’s leadership and its function as Pakistan’s main investment and development partner. He emphasized Pakistan’s willingness to increase collaboration in areas like technology, trade, infrastructure, skill development, and renewable energy.

President Nahyan emphasized the UAE’s strong desire to work with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture, mining, and minerals. He claimed that under PM Shehbaz’s guidance, the economy was heading in the correct route.

He emphasized that opportunities for increased bilateral investment and cooperation had been made possible by this restored economic vitality. The president emphasized the value of people-to-people relationships and shared prosperity while restating the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz thanked the president for the UAE’s steadfast support throughout difficult times, especially in terms of development and humanitarian relief. Both leaders promised to collaborate closely on issues of shared interest and reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and advancement.

“It was a pleasure to meet with my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, today in Rahimyar Khan,” the premier wrote in a follow-up post on “X.” reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast resolve to advance Pak-UAE cooperation and transform our relationship into a strategic alliance that benefits both parties. We resolved to proceed jointly after discussing issues of shared interest, such as investments in Pakistan.