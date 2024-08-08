Two new technological initiatives were launched

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) on Emerging Technologies projects were officially launched by Federal Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

According to a press release, senior representatives from the planning, information technology, and defense, as well as the information technology and telecom ministries, attended the launch of the projects, which are called Quantum Communication and Common Criteria Pakistan.

The minister expressed satisfaction with both projects’ long-term self-sustenance models and thanked the team for their efforts in making them a reality.

During the inaugural speech, the minister emphasized the progress made in technology since the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was established, as well as Pakistan’s first IT policy under “Vision 2010”.

He mentioned that the previous governments had successfully issued licenses for 3G and 4G, as well as established a number of national centers, such as the National Centers for Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Big Data and Cloud Computing, Automation Robotics, and Satellite and GIS Technology.

Mr. Iqbal emphasized that by offering top-notch human resources, supporting startups, and advancing scientific and technological skills, these centers had aided in the advancement of the nation.

He emphasized the launch of four new centers with a focus on brand development, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and new manufacturing technologies, highlighting the vital role that contemporary technology plays in the advancement of a country.

Regarding the future, the minister stated that Pakistan and its neighbor would commemorate their 100th anniversary of independence in only 24 years. He voiced concern about Pakistan’s economic situation at the moment and the necessity of making a big effort to turn around the nation’s declining GDP.

Mr. Iqbal drew attention to the fact that 26 million children were not attending school, the country had a low literacy rate of 61%, and polio, diabetes, and hepatitis were all highly prevalent.

The minister voiced optimism for Pakistan’s future, saying that the country might catch up to other nations in terms of growth if there was peace, stability, and continuity in policies and reforms.

In order to turn Pakistan’s economy into one worth more than a trillion dollars, he emphasized the need for a comprehensive 23-year plan, emphasizing that stability and policy continuity were essential to reaching this objective.