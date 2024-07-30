Two kids slain in “ferocious” knife attack: UK authorities

At a northwest England gathering with a Taylor Swift theme, two youngsters were fatally stabbed, and a 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, police reported on Monday.

He was detained on suspicion of both attempted and actual murder. Two adults and nine other children, six of whom were gravely hurt, were also in critical condition.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy stated, “We think that the adults who were hurt were bravely trying to protect the children.”

“Several people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries,” she added when rescue personnel arrived on the site.

The event was billed as a yoga and dance class for kids ages six to eleven in an internet advertisement.

Although the attack’s motivation was unknown, Merseyside Police stated that they were not searching for anyone else in connection with the stabbings and that the incident was not thought to be terrorist-related.

When armed police were dispatched to a Southport, north of Liverpool, residence at approximately 11:50 a.m. (1050 GMT), they reportedly found the suspect and confiscated a knife.

They also said that the teenager who was apprehended is from Banks, a community close to Southport.

Authorities issued a statement saying, “At this early stage, inquiries are ongoing to determine the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate.”

Eight patients with stabbing injuries who were sent to three separate hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, were treated by North West Ambulance Service, according to the agency.

The hospital reported that there was a significant event and that there was a lot of traffic in the emergency room. It requested that parents bring their kids in only in case of an emergency.

Terrible and really startling news is coming out of Southport. According to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, “My thoughts are with all those affected” on X.

“I appreciate the emergency services and cops responding so quickly. I’m receiving updates as things move along.