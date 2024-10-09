Two crashes of an Air Force plane in Swabi result in the pilots being safe: Rescue 1122 official

A trainee airforce plane crashed in the rugged terrain of Gadoon Amazai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district on Tuesday, Rescue 1122 officials reported.

Rescue 1122 representative Luqman Khan stated, “The trainee plane was destroyed, but both pilots successfully ejected through their parachutes and landed safely with only minor injuries.”

According to him, during the early stages of the rescue effort, locals assisted the two pilots.

One of the residents claimed in a video that went viral on social media that the occurrence scared both pilots, and they were evacuated to a safe place right after.

Luqman continued, “Despite the region’s mountainous terrain, the rescue and a medical team arrived at the location as soon as they received the information.”

He said that “both the pilots were given first aid in the Rescue 1122 ambulance after receiving minor injuries,” and that “both of them were later transported to a hospital in an army helicopter.”

There was a delay in determining the crash’s cause.