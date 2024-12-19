Twenty people are killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza in a single day as mediators step up attempts to maintain a ceasefire.

In an effort to end the 14-month-old battle in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli attacks killed at least 20 Palestinians yesterday, the United States has partnered with Arab mediators to try to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to Reuters.

According to a Palestinian official with knowledge of the talks, mediators have closed gaps on the majority of the agreement’s provisions. Although he would not go into detail, he said that Israel had imposed requirements that Hamas had rejected.

Six individuals were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, the Nuseirat camp in central parts, and Rafah near the Egyptian border, according to medics, while at least ten people were murdered in a house in the northern town of Beit Lahiya.

According to medical professionals, an airstrike on a residence in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, killed four individuals. The Israeli military spokesperson did not immediately respond.

Medical professionals told Reuters later yesterday that at least ten individuals were killed in an Israeli strike on a Jabalia home.