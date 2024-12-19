Ad image
NewsWorld View

Twenty people are killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza in a single day as mediators step up attempts to maintain a ceasefire.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
In an effort to end the 14-month-old battle in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli attacks killed at least 20 Palestinians yesterday, the United States has partnered with Arab mediators to try to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to Reuters.

According to a Palestinian official with knowledge of the talks, mediators have closed gaps on the majority of the agreement’s provisions. Although he would not go into detail, he said that Israel had imposed requirements that Hamas had rejected.

Six individuals were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, the Nuseirat camp in central parts, and Rafah near the Egyptian border, according to medics, while at least ten people were murdered in a house in the northern town of Beit Lahiya.

According to medical professionals, an airstrike on a residence in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, killed four individuals. The Israeli military spokesperson did not immediately respond.

Medical professionals told Reuters later yesterday that at least ten individuals were killed in an Israeli strike on a Jabalia home.

You Might Also Like

Russia arrests an Uzbek guy for the murder of a general

In Karachi Port Trust’s dredging contract, bidders believe there was foul play.

In five months, dollar outflow increases by 112 percent.

Due to a computation error, India’s record gold imports in November

To draw in investors, the Board of Investment announces SEZ revisions.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article In Karachi Port Trust’s dredging contract, bidders believe there was foul play.
Next Article Russia arrests an Uzbek guy for the murder of a general
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Russia arrests an Uzbek guy for the murder of a general
News World View
In Karachi Port Trust’s dredging contract, bidders believe there was foul play.
Business News
In five months, dollar outflow increases by 112 percent.
Business News
Due to a computation error, India’s record gold imports in November
Business News