TV executives in Japan quit over the assault controversy

TOKYO: Weeks after a famous presenter was accused of sexual assault, resulting in a PR disaster and a major exodus of sponsors, the chairman and president of Japan’s Fuji Television resigned on Monday.

Last month, a prominent tabloid magazine revealed that Masahiro Nakai, a former J-pop singer who is now a TV host, had engaged in sexual activity with a lady in 2023 without her agreement.

The 52-year-old Nakai allegedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with the woman after paying her 90 million yen ($570,000).

Numerous companies, including Toyota and McDonald’s, stopped running ads on the private broadcaster after network employees were accused of attempting to hide the issue.

Fuji TV announced the resignations of its chairman Shuji Kanoh and president Koichi Minato as pressure increased.

Kanoh told reporters on Monday, “I would like to sincerely apologize to the women concerned for failing to provide adequate care due to a lack of awareness of human rights.”

“I apologize to the viewers, advertisers, shareholders, and company members for the significant worry and inconvenience that the news reports have caused,” he continued.

Minato acknowledged earlier this month that Fuji TV knew about the Nakai affair before local media did. The business refutes allegations that its employees helped arrange for Nakai and the woman to meet at the celebrity’s house.