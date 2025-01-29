Trump’s plan to relocate people out of Gaza has drawn fresh criticism.

JERUSALEM: As hundreds of thousands of Gazans displaced by the Israel-Hamas conflict returned to their damaged neighborhoods on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans to Egypt or Jordan was met with fresh opposition.

Earlier this month, a shaky ceasefire and prisoner release agreement went into effect, aiming to put an end to the more than 15 months of fighting that started with Hamas’s October 7, 2023, invasion on Israel. Trump praised a plan to “clean out” the Gaza Strip once the ceasefire went into effect, and he reiterated the idea on Monday when he urged Palestinians to relocate to “safer” places like Egypt or Jordan.

Additionally, Israel allowed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to travel to north Gaza on Tuesday.

The American president, who has frequently taken credit for concluding the ceasefire agreement following months of unsuccessful talks, also declared that he would “very soon” meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. Jordan, which has a turbulent past with Palestinian movements, once again rejected Trump’s plan on Tuesday.

Jordanian government spokesman Mohammad Momani stated, “We emphasize that the Palestinians must remain on their land and that the Palestinian people must not be subjected to any kind of forced displacement whatsoever,” as required by Jordan’s national security.

Palestinians returning to the north experience a bittersweet homecoming.

Qatar, a key player in mediating the truce, stated on Tuesday that it frequently did not agree with its partners, including the US. Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s foreign ministry, stated, “We have always been clear that the two-state solution is the only way forward and that the Palestinian people must receive their rights.”

Cairo denied that Trump had made a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over the weekend, despite rumors to the contrary. According to Egypt’s state information service, “a senior official source denied what some media outlets reported about a phone call between the Egyptian and American presidents.”

Regarding Sisi, Trump allegedly stated on Monday that the two had spoken, adding, “I wish he would take some (Palestinians).” Egypt stated its “continued support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land” in response to Trump’s initial suggestion that Gazans should be forcibly displaced.

Gazans going back to their homes

For the second day in a row, Israel allowed Palestinians to travel across north Gaza on Tuesday, carrying whatever possessions they could in accordance with an ongoing ceasefire. Saif Al-Din Qazaat, who returned to northern Gaza but was forced to sleep in a tent close to the wreckage of his home, stated, “I’m happy to be back at my home.” “To keep the youngsters warm, I kept a fire going all night close to them. Despite the cold, they slept soundly, although we don’t have enough blankets,” the 41-year-old remarked.

Israel permitted hundreds of thousands of Gazans who had been displaced to return to their homes in the north on Monday. Thousands of men, women, and children were still observed moving north on Tuesday, despite the fact that the crowds had somewhat dispersed. They were well aware that the only thing that awaited them was the debris of their homes.

As vehicles carrying mattresses, luggage, and other possessions headed north, youngsters in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza waved at Egyptian soldiers stationed at checkpoints along the route. Many saw the trip as a chance to confront the hard realities of over 15 months of fighting in the heavily populated region of 2.4 million people, in addition to just returning home.

Mona Abu Aathra made it from central Gaza to Gaza City, but she hasn’t yet determined how much the violence has affected her hometown. A months-long Israeli military assault that lasted until this month’s ceasefire devastated several areas, including her hometown of Beit Hanoun.

“There is no drinking water in Gaza City, and we came back empty-handed. The debris from demolished houses still blocks most roadways, the 20-year-old claimed.