According to AFP, US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose severe consequences on Palestinian fighters in Gaza if hostages are not freed by the time he assumes office.

He added on his Truth Social platform, “There will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity, if the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, the date I proudly assume Office as President of the United States.”