Trump reiterates his desire to relocate Palestinians in Gaza to Egypt and Jordan in spite of Arab resistance.

According to AFP, US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his intention to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to “safer” places like Egypt or Jordan, despite opposition from Arab leaders.

Following more than 15 months of Israel’s assault, which had left the Palestinian territory a “demolition site,” the president had proposed the concept of “cleaning out” Gaza.

When questioned about those remarks, Trump told reporters on Air Force One yesterday that he has recently spoken with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, both of whom have long opposed the displacement of Palestinians.

Regarding al-Sisi, Trump remarked, “I wish he would take some.” “I’m sure he’d help us, and we helped them a lot.”

He went on to remark, “I think he would do it, and I think the king of Jordan would do it too, even though it’s a rough neighborhood.”

Israel said that in the Jenin operation, it “eliminated” 15 Palestinians.

In a massive raid that started last week in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Israeli military has claimed to have “eliminated over 15 terrorists” and taken 40 wanted individuals into custody, according to AFP.

In a statement, the military said that troops “located an explosive device hidden inside a washing machine in one of the buildings in Jenin” and confiscated dozens of weapons during the Jenin operation.

According to the report, soldiers “also demolished dozens of explosives planted beneath roads intended to attack troops.”

Another operation involved the discovery of a “observation command center, containing gas canisters intended for manufacturing explosive devices,” the report added.