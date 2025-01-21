Trump lifts restrictions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank after taking office.

According to the new White House website, US President Donald Trump has lifted penalties that the previous Biden administration had placed on far-right Israeli settlement organizations and individuals who were allegedly responsible for violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The website said that Trump had revoked Executive Order 14115, which had been issued on February 1, 2024, authorizing the application of specific sanctions “on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank,” according to Reuters.

Trump’s move reverses a significant policy move by the administration of former President Joe Biden, which imposed penalties on a number of Israeli settlement individuals and organizations, freezing their US assets and preventing Americans from doing business with them in general.

Trump took a very different tack when it came to settlements. Before Biden reinstated the long-standing US stance that the settlements are unlawful, Trump had abandoned it during his first term in 2019.

In October, Israel Ganz, who is close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and serves as chairman of the major Yesha settlement council, told Reuters that he expected the sanctions to be repealed if Trump won.

On the second day of the truce, more than 900 supply trucks arrive in Gaza: UN

According to AFP, the United Nations reported that over 900 trucks delivering humanitarian aid had entered Gaza, surpassing the daily goal specified in the truce deal between Israel and Hamas.

“As part of a planned surge to increase support to survivors, humanitarian aid continues to move into the Gaza Strip,” the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) stated.

“According to information obtained through interactions with Israeli authorities and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement, 915 trucks entered Gaza today.”