Trump envoy meets with Qatari PM to discuss hostages and a truce in Gaza

According to a source briefed on the visit, Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, met with Qatar’s prime minister on Friday to talk about hostage negotiations and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel targets a power plant and two ports in Yemen, according to Houthi media, killing one and wounding nine.

In response to Houthi drone and missile attacks against Israel, Israeli airplanes targeted a power plant and two ports in Houthi-controlled Yemen. According to pro-Houthi media, at least one person was killed and nine were injured, according to Reuters.

The Houthi militia is “paying and will continue to pay a heavy price for their aggression against us,” according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Al Masirah TV, the primary Houthi news channel, the strikes targeted the Red Sea port of Ras Issa, the key port of Hodeidah, the Hezyaz central power station in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, and the Harf Sufyan District in Amran province.

According to the site, three individuals, including a worker, were hurt in the strikes on Hezyaz, while one employee at the Ras Issa port was killed and six others were hurt.

According to the Israeli military, around 20 planes participated in the assault, dropping about 50 bombs and missiles during the 2,000-kilometer journey, which necessitated airborne refueling.