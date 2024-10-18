Ad image
Trump attributes the Russian invasion to Zelenskyy.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
WASHINGTON: On Thursday, US partner Ukraine was held accountable by presidential candidate Donald Trump for Russia’s incursion, claiming that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had neglected to prevent hostilities from breaking out.

The 78-year-old Republican former president faced swift criticism for his remarks, which were delivered in an interview with a podcast that supported him. Detractors called him a “traitor” and a “idiot.”

“Zelensky is among the best salespeople I’ve ever encountered,” We give him $100 billion each time he enters. Who else in history received that lot of money? Trump said on the PBD Podcast, which has two million subscribers, “There’s never been (anyone).”

“But it doesn’t mean I don’t want to support him—I really do feel awful for those folks. It was never his place to allow that battle to begin. Without further ado, Trump shifted his focus to President Joe Biden, charging him with “instigating” the crisis in Ukraine.

